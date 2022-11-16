BlueVoyant Ranked Number 222 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes high revenue growth to end-to-end cyber risk defense products and services based on three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defense company that combines internal and external cybersecurity, today announced it ranked number 222 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. BlueVoyant experienced high growth during this period.

BlueVoyant's CEO and Co-Founder, James Rosenthal, credits the company's advanced technology and proprietary data, backed by human-expertise with the company's rapid revenue growth.

"I am honored that Deloitte recognized BlueVoyant's impressive growth and validates our leadership in the market," said Rosenthal. "We founded BlueVoyant five years ago to solve for significant gaps in internal and external cyber defense. Today, our platform enables customers to detect and respond to internal cyber security events, identify and resolve vulnerabilities in their supply chain, and proactively take down threats across the open and dark web, all through a single integrated platform."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based platform called BlueVoyant Elements™. Elements is cloud-native and continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain plus the clear, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defense platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defense revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 700 clients across the globe.

