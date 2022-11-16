Century Communities Reveals New Community in Northwest San Antonio

New model available for tour at Bear Creek, offering 120 new homes from the top 10 U.S. builder

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced its new Whitney model is now open for tour at Bear Creek, the company's new community in northwest San Antonio with 120 homes for sale. Starting from the high $200s, a versatile lineup of single- and two-story floor plans boast an attractive array of designer-selected included features, such as granite kitchen countertops and the builder's Century Home Connect™ smart home package.

Learn more, get directions, and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BearCreekSA.

"Offering a quick commute to downtown hotspots and Lackland Air Force Base, Bear Creek offers a prime location for homebuyers in the San Antonio area," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "And with the flexibility of buying on-site or online, and a selection of beautiful single-family floor plans, we're making it easier than ever for buyers to find their dream home."

MORE ABOUT BEAR CREEK:

6 single-family floor plans to choose from

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 2,394 square feet

Located in northwest San Antonio , off Loop 1604 at Talley Road

Whitney model now open for tour

14739 Emerio Drive

San Antonio, TX 78253

210.504.3024

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater San Antonio area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

