Concord Medical Announces the Successful Holding of the Second Annual Academic Meeting with the world well-known MD Anderson

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention by establishing proton centers and cancer hospitals and operating an extensive network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced the successful holding of the Second Annual Academic Meeting (the "Meeting") jointly by Shanghai Concord Cancer Center and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson") on November 11 and November 12, 2022.

With the theme of "Immuno-Oncology: Confronting the Whole Cancer Continuum," the Meeting gathered a number of well-known oncologists and scholars from China and the United States to share their cutting-edge academic achievements in various ways, to promote academic communications and cooperation in oncology worldwide.

Five main topics were discussed during the Meeting, including Grasping the Promise of Immuno-Oncology: Bench to Bedside, Immunotherapy Approaches for Limited Disease – Prevention, Early-Stage and Oligometastatic Disease, Emerging Cellular Therapy Approaches, Diagnostic and Immunotherapy Approaches for Advanced Cancer, and Nursing Management of Immunotherapy. 12 experts from MD Anderson participated in the Meeting, including nine of which as guest speakers and three as moderators and opening speakers. Experts from medical institutions in China, such as Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Ruijin Hospital and Renji Hospital, also exchanged new ideas, methods and technologies in immuno-oncology diagnosis and healthcare during the Meeting.

Dr. Jianyu Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concord Medical, commented, "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the experts who spoke on and participated in the Meeting. The Meeting also attracted nearly 100 experts and scholars from medical institutions in different countries, such as Singapore, Poland, Israel and South Korea, to participate online, to jointly create an international high-standard academic pageant with us." Dr. Yang further emphasized that, "Concord Medical will continue to act as an important channel in oncology-related communications between China and the United States, and actively promote the development of oncology. Taking Immuno-Oncology as the main topic, the two-day Meeting discussed the research and application of the latest therapeutic technology and highlighted the "borderless" medical communications, with a view to ultimately benefiting the patients."

MD Anderson is one of the best-known cancer treatment centers globally and the largest cancer center in the United States. Since 2015, MD Anderson has been providing the Company's medical institutions with comprehensive consultation and support in various aspects, including, among others, clinical practice development, cancer center development, medical direction, physician and staff training, as well as research, strategic and business support. Leveraging years of strategic cooperation, MD Anderson and Shanghai Concord Cancer Center successfully cohosted the First Annual Academic Meeting in November 2021.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider featuring a full cycle of premium oncology services including cancer diagnosis, treatment, education and prevention. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care in all aspects of oncology healthcare services in its cancer hospitals and equipping them with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system. The Company is striving to improve the quality and accessibility of cancer care through its network of self-owned cancer hospitals and clinics as well as partnered hospitals across China. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn .

