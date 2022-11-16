Lightspeed named one of Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50(TM) program

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2021.

"Lightspeed's mission to create communities through commerce has never been more vital," said JP Chauvet, Lightspeed's CEO. "Our technology helps restaurateurs and retailers - the heartbeat of the communities and cities we love - do more with less. Our belief in this mission is at the core of everything we do and the key to Lightspeed's growth trajectory. It is a privilege to help these SMBs adapt to fast-evolving consumer behavior while navigating challenging macroeconomic conditions."

"This year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50TM program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

