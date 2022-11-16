Renewable Energy Platform, Energea, Expands Offering To Retirement Plans

CHESTER, Conn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energea, an online renewable energy investment platform, announces the launch of the Energea IRA which makes it easy for individuals to invest in renewable energy projects inside qualified retirement savings plans.

The Energea IRA allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to own premium, dividend-producing, clean energy portfolios backed by long-term contracts. These alternative investments provide valuable diversification as they are not correlated to equity or bond markets.

Energea identifies premium solar projects inside three core portfolios: Solar in the USA, Community Solar in Brazil, and Solarize Africa. Investors can take advantage of diversification by investing across all three markets. Since the launch of the company's first solar energy offering in August 2020, Energea has raised more than $103M across the three portfolios. To date, retail investors have realized a 12.15% return.

Energea focuses on distributed generation projects that are smaller than utility-scale projects, but larger than residential solar projects.

"We're in the middle, where we target business-to-business transactions with large enough companies to support a good-sized renewable energy investment," said Silvestrini. "We get a group of investors together on our platform where they aggregate around a project and own it through a portfolio company. Our platform encourages diversification and you can invest as little as $100. Investments are open to everyone over 18 years of age currently residing in the United States."

Silvestrini states that Energea is committed to encouraging a broader base of participation in renewable energy investing.

"We're seasoned solar energy professionals," said Silvestrini. "At Energea, everyone gets the same service. Our job is to be the experts and determine what's in the best interest of the people who hold the capital. Then, we guide them through their renewable energy investment journey with our proven track record, relationships in the market, and expertise."

