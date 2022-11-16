As Temperatures Dip, Wendy's Drops New Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches and Garlic Fries

Irresistible combination of comfort food flavors joins mouthwatering Made to Crave lineup

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® all-new Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger and Garlic Fries are bringing bold and savory innovation to menus this winter. Stacked in your favor with flavor, this match made in Italian heaven will fulfill your comfort food cravings and leave you satis-fried.

Familiar Flavors with a Twist: Wendy’s Introduces New Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches and Garlic Fries (PRNewswire)

The Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich brings all the familiar flavors of a homemade Italian dinner in one delicious sandwich. The juicy, lightly breaded crispy chicken breast is topped with ooey-gooey fried mozzarella cheese, savory marinara sauce, and naturally aged rich Asiago cheese, all held in the warm embrace of a towering toasted golden garlic knot bun. The savory Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, which can be customized with a Classic, Grilled, or Spicy filet, brings a flavorful twist to the to the Made to Crave lineup, alongside the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger and Big Bacon Classic® Cheeseburger. For those fresh, never frozen beef fans, the sandwich is also available as a hamburger instead of a chicken sandwich. Cheesy square goodness for all.

Coated in a flavorful garlic herb sauce, the Garlic Fries are made with Wendy's natural-cut, Hot & Crispy French Fries and make the perfect pairing for those cozy winter vibes. Can you smell the mouthwatering aroma of garlic yet?

"We have a winning track record of taking familiar favorites and combining them in exciting new ways to deliver a culinary experience that you won't find anywhere else. The Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches are forged from the same delicious inspiration and innovation, giving fans an adventurous flavor experience with every bite," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "We're not just about creating game-changing sandwiches though, we're continuing to innovate with what we believe are category-best French Fries, as well. Our Hot & Crispy Fries are made even more delicious with unique-to-Wendy's toppings, like our new Garlic Fries."

To enjoy these savory seasonal items, order in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's or place an order through the app. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself all winter long with Wendy's Rewards™.*

Psst, if you're really feeling the festive vibes, complete your meal with a new, limited time Peppermint Frosty® for a flavorful way to celebrate the season!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company