Bright Food Group participated in the 5th CIIE and continued to move towards high quality development

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Bright Food Group once again presented its "THE SMART CHAIN global food distribution platform". In the past five years, Bright Food Group has taken a more open stance and participated in CIIE in all aspects, fields and channels, presenting a more international, market-oriented and professional brand image for Chinese and foreign guests.

Bright Food Group exhibition area (PRNewswire)

Bright Food Group's "THE SMART CHAIN global food distribution platform" has been the largest single booth in the food exhibition area for five consecutive years. The exhibitors came from 30 countries and regions, and their categories included meat, aquatic products, dairy products, grain and oil products, wine, leisure food, distribution channels, trade services, etc., allowing Chinese consumers to taste the whole world without leaving home.

In recent years, Bright Food Group has focused on the sourcing and distribution of high-protein food products to meet the needs of the domestic market. "The SMART CHAIN global food distribution platform", which was created as a result of CIIE, has played its full role as the main force and ballast to ensure a high quality of life for the public, making the "rice bag", "vegetable basket" and "milk pot" indispensable for Chinese consumers.

As the backbone of Shanghai's main and sideline food supply, Bright Food Group is a comprehensive food industry group that integrates modern agriculture, food processing and manufacturing, and food distribution, with dairy, meat, sugar, grain and oil, vegetables, aquatic products and other food industries as the mainstay, and has a complete food industry chain from the field to the table.

The Group is committed to ensuring food supply and integrating internal and external resources, with its business network covering the whole world, building a localised multinational company with competitiveness in its main business and brand influence, and a leading Chinese food brand with global layout and multinational operations.

In the future, Bright Food Group will also follow the pace of the new era, continue to promote high-quality development, closely focus on the high protein food strategy, and bring more high-quality products and services to the Chinese consumers.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=434113

Caption: Bright Food Group exhibition area

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Food Group