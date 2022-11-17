DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions and technical support services, today announced the delivery of its transformative more mobile Deployable Ku Band Earth Terminal (DKET) satellite communications terminal to the U.S. Space Force. The technological enhancement, along with the greatly improved transportability of this third generation DKET, has made this deployable network hub an industry game changer.

About DataPath, Inc. - In remote and high-risk operating environments, dependable real-time communications are critical to situational awareness and mission success. DataPath specializes in advanced communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of aerospace, broadcast, government, and infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a range of both custom and commercial off-the-shelf field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, MaxView network management software, and cyber security services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com . (PRNewsFoto/DataPath, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/DataPath, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DataPath Delivers Transformative DKET Terminal to U.S. Space Force

"We are honored to support the U.S. Space Force and their mission. For over 25 years, our employees have focused on providing innovative C5ISR solutions for our nation's military and commercial customers," said Barry W. Botts, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing for DataPath. "We recognize the importance of our customers' critical programs and are proud to have DataPath and our solutions as a continued part of their successes."

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of commercial, government/military, aerospace, broadcast and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products including satellite communications systems and network management software. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

Contact:

DataPath, Inc.

Jimene Conn

470-261-2706

jimene.conn@datapath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.