GOAT Group Releases First Annual alias Seller Report

GOAT Group, the global platform for the past, present and future, today released its first annual alias Seller Report. Utilizing proprietary in-house data and metrics from GOAT Group's unified seller platform, alias, the report features a snapshot of 2022's global trends in sneakers and fashion found nowhere else.

The report comprises three sections: Features, Metrics and Macros, each highlighting more than a few surprising consumer trends in addition to notable facts, figures and insights.

"Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT Group. "This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023."

Highlights from the report include:

Nike Dunks outsell Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost 50% of Nike sales on GOAT and Flight Club.

Vintage apparel is in high demand with nostalgic trends on the rise including:

New Balance is on the rise, knocking on the door of the Big Four (Nike, Jordan , adidas, Yeezy) for the first time.

Top Selling Sneakers of 2022 (in order):

For further insights visit the full alias Seller Report 2022 .

