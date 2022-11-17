Ladder Up Recipient at 21st Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder Up is thrilled to announce it is the recipient of the Wintrust Chicago Neighborhood Award at the 21st annual Chicago Innovation Awards! This honor recognizes and celebrates organizations that solve problems and bring unique value to Chicago's residents.

Ladder Up is a nonprofit organization that provides hardworking people with free financial services to help clients secure the opportunities they need to move up the economic ladder including tax assistance, college financial aid, and financial education.

Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation said the nominees are responsible for generating over $6.2 billion in new revenues and 11,933 new jobs.

Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek said Ladder Up is so appreciative to be selected as a winner out of hundreds of nominees. "We are beyond grateful for this recognition, and it is especially critical as we enter the busy time of tax season," she said.

Founded in 1994, Ladder Up has served 750,000 clients and returned $1.42 billion to them. During the 2021 tax season, the organization and its hundreds of volunteers assisted over 15,000 families with free tax filings, which resulted in $23 million in returns. Clients report they use their tax refund money to pay down debt and obtain living essentials such as food, housing, and gas.

Ladder Up is especially proud to receive the Wintrust Chicago Neighborhood Award because the organization's staff and volunteers work relentlessly to be a trusted neighborhood partner to individuals and families throughout the Chicago area on their own upward economic ladders. This impact includes not just ensuring taxpayers get the refunds they are owed, but also helping the first member of the family get the aid they need to enroll in college, applying for or renewing Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, or financial education that puts Chicagoans on the road to stability.

"It's wonderful to use my finance background and see the immediate impact you have on an individual or family. Our clients are so grateful when you complete their return and let them know how much money they'll receive in a tax refund," said Judy Andringa, a 20-year volunteer and Advisory Board member.

The Ladder Up team accepted the award on November 16 at Morgan Manufacturing. It was presented by Wintrust CEO Doug Boersma.

