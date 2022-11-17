More Than a Proposal, This Was an "I Do"

Amy Schwartz named Director of Franchise Development at Blingle

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After graduating from the University of Kansas with a degree in Communication, Omaha born and raised Amy Schwartz set her sights on the wedding industry. Beginning with the Marriott Hotel, and eventually moving to Complete Weddings + Events she started off as a sales manager ultimately holding the position of general manager of the Omaha franchise.

Amy Schwartz, director of franchise development for Omaha based Blingle. (Credit: Tom Gunnels) (PRNewswire)

"Being part of the weddings and events industry was very eclectic, rewarding and emotional because these were opportunities to help provide once in a lifetime experiences," said Schwartz.

But it was her time as the franchise business coach at Complete Weddings + Events that led her to say "I do" to the position of director of franchise development with Blingle, one of Omaha based HorsePower Brands earliest franchises, and the brains behind the holiday lighting at Midtown Crossing and the 2022 Holiday Lights Festival at the Gene Leahy Mall. Blingle provides premier lighting services to both homes and businesses for holidays, events, landscape and permanent lighting and is one of seven home service industry brands in the HPB portfolio.

"I gained experience counseling and advising a portfolio of franchise owners at my previous job," said Schwartz. "I was drawn to HPB after seeing the rapid growth since their launch, and the incredible leadership and support offered internally and to franchisees. I'm super excited to be part of this family and bring more passionate franchisees into the fold."

Schwartz's day-to-day work includes virtually meeting with potential candidates that have the passion and drive to pursue franchise ownership. HPB's philosophy is franchises are awarded, not sold.

"We can't be successful without building rapport with potential franchisees," said Schwartz. "It's my job to walk them through the development process so they make an educated decision."

It's also a family affair for her at HPB. While she works with the premier lighting brand her husband, Luke, was recently named brand president of HPB's newest franchise – Bumble Bee Blinds. Both enjoy spending time with their 10 nieces and nephews gathering with friends and family for game nights. But there's still time to squeeze in one more thing in her very busy life.

"Blue Sushi happy hour," she says with a smile.

To learn more about franchise opportunities or lighting design at Blingle visit https://blingle.com.

About HorsePower Brands

HorsePower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on HorsePower Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrandscom .

