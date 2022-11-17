OpsHelm Emerges Out of Stealth to Automate Security Remediation, Make Certain Classes of Security Threats Impossible

Loved by both security and operations teams, OpsHelm goes beyond identifying cloud misconfigurations to remediating them in seconds, ensuring orgs are automatically secured against the most common cloud threats.

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsHelm announced today that it's coming out of stealth to release its automated security remediation product, helping businesses build more secure and resilient cloud environments. After securing funding in April 2022 from Fika Ventures, Garuda Ventures, Community Access Fund, and industry leaders Patrick Thompson (co-founder and CEO of Iteratively, acquired in 2021 by Amplitude), and Andrew Peterson (co-founder of Signal Sciences, acquired in 2020 by Fastly), OpsHelm has expanded its team and has enlisted design partners and initial customers ranging from tech unicorns to multi-billion dollar public companies.

Most security teams deal with the same problem: security operations is a very manual, interrupt-driven workflow; one that's frustrating to infrastructure and security teams alike. Developers need to stand up, test, and deploy new systems rapidly. But this process is routinely stymied by security & infrastructure teams, who must ensure that these new systems are secure and maintainable, but who are drowning under a mountain of alerts.

"Companies attempt to solve this problem with enhanced visibility into their cloud infrastructure, yet this isn't enough—they are still stuck doing the time-consuming triage and remediation with their limited team resources," according to Andrew Peterson, co-founder and CEO of Signal Sciences.

Automatically Raise the Bar on the Security of Cloud Infrastructure

OpsHelm goes beyond identifying cloud misconfigurations, to instantly fix configuration issues in seconds — automating security and incident response workflows to dramatically reduce a company's risk due to cloud misconfigurations. As an agentless solution, OpsHelm works out-of-box with a minutes-long implementation process that requires no engineering effort. Organizations can rest easy knowing that they are automatically secured against the most common cloud threats.

Context-aware, OpsHelm immediately detects & fixes common cloud issues: misconfigurations, overly permissive firewall rulesets, potential data exposures, unmanaged resources in Infrastructure as Code (IaC), credential sprawl, unsecured assets exposed to the Internet, among other common cloud security issues. Once a problem is identified, OpsHelm automatically fixes the misconfiguration and alerts customers in Slack or Teams.

OpsHelm takes the labor-intensive development work required to secure cloud environments and makes it turnkey, creating much-needed space for security teams to mature their security programs and leverage their talented security team in other areas.

"Existing players in the market require customers to develop their own security remediation, and this is often where teams get stuck. Companies, regardless of size or maturity, struggle to keep up with the amount of work required to maintain a secure cloud environment," said Bill Gambardella, CEO and co-founder of OpsHelm. "That's where we come in. OpsHelm automates every step of the process, including the last mile for cloud infrastructure bugs, dramatically improving the customer experience. We make an organization's cloud environment secure by default, and reduce the burden felt by both security and ops teams."

A Founding Team All Too Familiar with Security Remediation & Ops

Practitioners at heart, the founding team at OpsHelm have scaled companies as they went from ten to thousands of employees, to public companies. Collectively—Bill Gambardella (CEO), Kyle McCullough (CTO), Bob Bregant (COO), and Lee Brotherson (Founding Engineer)—have over 75 years worth of experience, handling the real-world problems organizations face when going through rapid growth. It's these shared experiences that have led them to found OpsHelm: they wanted to design a non-intrusive solution that makes certain classes of security threats impossible, making cloud environments more resilient and secure without creating more work for security engineers.

"The OpsHelm team has lived through the pain of scaling cloud infrastructure at a time when a company's priority is to innovate. They know the struggle that ops engineers, security professionals, and developers feel as they balance productivity with security because they've felt it themselves," said Arpan Punyani, Co-Founder and General Partner at Garuda Ventures and former Director of Corporate Development at Okta. "Not all founding teams can say the same, and this helps OpsHelm truly empathize with their customers and build a product that customers love."

Producing Better Security and Productivity: A tool for both security and ops teams

Designed to be loved by security and infrastructure teams, OpsHelm guarantees instant value and non-invasive techniques—no agents, no customer data collection—ensuring the best business outcomes are achieved: heightened security and productivity. Operations teams can focus on moving quickly, while security teams can refocus their time and valuable resources on maturing their security program. OpsHelm deeply integrates with the most popular cloud environments —Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services, with Microsoft Azure support coming soon. The company's easy onboarding and no-code integrations, help companies mature their cloud security posture in days.

Learn more about how OpsHelm can help you automate security remediation , taking you beyond cloud visibility to a secure cloud environment by default.

About OpsHelm

OpsHelm promises to secure your cloud environments by default. A security remediation platform, OpsHelm goes beyond visibility and automatically addresses the last mile of cloud security— fixing the most common cloud misconfigurations, like overly permissive firewall rulesets, potential data exposures, unmanaged resources in Infrastructure as Code (IaC), credential sprawl, unsecured assets exposed to the Internet, toxic combinations of permissions and configurations, and more without requiring human interaction. Founded by a team of security practitioners who've collectively worked in security for 75+ years, OpsHelm makes certain classes of security threats impossible. Investors include Fika Ventures, Garuda Ventures, Community Access Fund, and industry leaders Patrick Thompson (co-founder and CEO of Iteratively, acquired in 2020 by Amplitude), and Andrew Peterson (co-founder of Signal Sciences).

