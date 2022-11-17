Somos, Inc. Announces Hiring of Kristine Hansen as Vice President, Sales

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced the hiring of Kristine Hansen as its Vice President of Sales. Ms. Hansen will be responsible for leading company revenue growth while establishing "best in class" sales processes, procedures, cross-functional alignment and strategic direction for the team.

"We're excited to welcome Kristine in the midst of an amazing period of growth for Somos," said David Stewart, Somos' Chief Business Development Officer and SVP. "Her deep passion for building and leading high-performing sales teams while delivering high-impact business sales results, operational excellence and customer value is a perfect match for Somos' vision for the future."

Ms. Hansen joins Somos with more than 20 years of exemplary experience complemented by a demonstrated ability to build long-term relationships, effectively lead channel and direct sales programs and acquire new logos. Her core areas of expertise include sales leadership, global partner relations and customer relationship management. Prior to Somos, Ms. Hansen was the VP of Sales for Avtex. She has also held sales leadership positions at Genesys, Microsoft and IBM.

"I'm excited to join Somos and help advance the reach of their data solutions and services in the marketplace," said Ms. Hansen. "I look forward to having the opportunity to take the helm of a high-octane sales team while similarly fostering a creative, innovative culture that facilitates success and achieves results."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Number Database (RNDA), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

