Jamaica: The Socially Responsible Investment Solution

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As efforts intensify to attract international investors to Jamaica's shores, the Jamaican Government has redoubled its efforts to attract more Local and Foreign Direct Investments.

'Invest Jamaica – the Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean '

The upcoming two-day 'Invest Jamaica – the Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean' conference, set to be held in Montego Bay on 29-30 November, will continue to position Jamaica as the next global 'investment destination of choice', and is part of a five-year development project, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), to expand the country's Global Services Sector (GSS).

The event will highlight various innovative, mutually beneficial, and sustainable sector-based investment opportunities to potential investors from all over the world, particularly in the areas of Agribusiness, Global Digital Services, Logistics/Special Economic Zones, Manufacturing, Finance and Tourism.

Global Business Paired with Local Sustainability

The continued improvement of Jamaica's economy will encourage a new wave of collaborative and multi-faceted investment in Jamaica which uniquely prioritizes sustainable projects deemed to be in both the national and global interest.

To assist with this bridging of the evolving needs of international investors and the local social development needs in Jamaica itself, a variety of both public and private sector initiatives are being rolled out 'on the ground' in the country. These initiatives include the National Investment Policy, Global Services Sector Project and the Business Environment Reforms Agenda. Importantly, these initiatives will give Jamaicans new career development opportunities and further strengthen the local economy, whilst enabling high-value skills development and offering an unprecedented level of support to investors.

The Holistic and Ethical Choice

Specifically, for the Global Service Sector (GSS) Project, the skills training and apprenticeship programmes will develop the Jamaican population in higher value-added service capabilities such as Management and Leadership, IT Infrastructure, Communication, Digital Marketing, Software Development and Integration, Critical and Analytical thinking, and human-centered Interaction Design.

Impressively, under the Apprenticeship Programme, close to 3,000 Jamaicans will be trained by the end of the GSS project, while under the High School Immersion Programme, 20,000 local students will be trained in enhanced job readiness and specialized tracks, creating monumental benefits for both Jamaica and its investors.

This type of thought-leading holistic and ethical approach to global business is transforming perceptions of global investment, and Jamaica is leading the charge.

Choose Jamaica. Invest in Jamaica.

