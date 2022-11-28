Calculated Genius to Build State-of-the-Art Tech Lab for Chicago Students

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculated Genius , the Chicago nonprofit dedicated to engineering educational and vocational pathways in STEM for underrepresented youth, announced it will create a state-of-the-art technology lab next year for Chicago Public School students exploring engineering and technology.

The Calculated Genius STEM Lab will provide educational programs to fuel self-exploration and skills development. It will consist of computer workstations, digital drawing tablets for 3D modeling, robotics kits, and electrical engineering toolkits. The lab will be funded in part by a $50,000 grant from the 2023 Exelon Green Lab Grant. Additionally, funds raised from a year-end campaign and Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 will support the build-out as well as expanded programs and scholarships for participating students.

"We're excited about creating a place where Calculated Genius Scholars can collaborate, pose questions, pursue answers, and build new tools to solve global challenges," said Brian Biederman, Executive Director, Calculated Genius. "It will be a game-changer for students who lack 'invisible privilege,' or the financial means, generational experiences, and deep networks to access pathways to STEM."

"We envision scholars studying complex problems like energy distribution, telecommunications accessibility, and climate change," said Kimberly Moore, Founder and President, Calculated Genius. "They will be guided by professional engineers, technologists, business experts, and world-class university professors on their trajectory toward college and future careers."

"Thank you to Exelon for providing the Green Lab Grant and The Museum of Science and Industry for facilitating the grant process," Biederman said. "And thank you to all of our Calculated Genius supporters who are helping open doors to our STEM scholars."

About Calculated Genius

Calculated Genius, a Chicago-based 501(c)3 nonprofit, is dedicated to helping underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering to inspire and support a brighter future. Established in 2015 by Chicago engineer and entrepreneur Kimberly Moore, Calculated Genius bridges the gap between STEM education and application. Its programs, including the STEM Lab, STEMINIST Scholarships, and the Summer Scholars Program, are crafted with educators, parents, and industry professionals to provide students with STEM-focused pathways toward college and careers. Learn more at calculatedgenius.org .

