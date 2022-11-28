InventHelp Inventor Develops an Oral Care Storage Device (RKH-465)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way of carrying my oral care products while traveling," said an inventor from Prince George, Va., "so I invented THE BING ORGANIZER. It helps to solve the issue of forgetting what is needed for dental health."

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient and economical means to practice oral care and would be appealing for anyone with a limited amount of space. This eliminates travelers from having to stop to purchase oral care products that had been forgotten at home and could possibly lead to improved oral hygiene. The device can save travelers, athletes, and other users time, energy, and money as it is compact and easily transported as well as convenient, practical and sanitary.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-465, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

