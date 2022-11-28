Kiavi Funds Over 50,000 Bridge and Fix-and-Flip Loans to Real Estate Investors

Tech-enabled lender is the first and only non-QM financing partner to U.S. real estate investors to achieve this milestone

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi ,a leading provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs), today announced it surpassed 50,000 funded bridge and fix-and-flip loans since its inception in 2013. Citing property data powered by ATTOM, Kiavi is the first and only non-QM lender to real estate investors to achieve this milestone.

"We are thrilled to reach this major milestone. Our customers have always been the heartbeat of our business and we are honored that they consistently turn to Kiavi for fast, simple, and reliable fix-and-flip financing," said Michael Bourque, Chief Executive Officer, Kiavi. "To us, this milestone is more than a number. We're truly privileged to support so many customers' important work of revitalizing aged homes across the nation," he added.



Kiavi's bridge and fix-and-flip loans provide short-term financing to REIs who purchase and rehab investment properties. The company has rapidly become one of the top destinations for REIs looking to buy, renovate, and sell a home due in part to its data and technology platform. Kiavi uses data from its 50,000 fix-and-flip transactions to power its machine-learning models, which help its customers make smart investment decisions. This platform also enables borrowers to close much faster than traditional financing options by eliminating time-consuming and extraneous elements of the lending process.



"It's humbling to be the only lender in our space to fund 50,000 bridge and fix-and-flip loans," said Stephanie Casper, Chief Revenue Officer, Kiavi. "This milestone is a testament to Kiavi's leading data models and technology platform, as well as our team's unwavering commitment to our customers. We remain dedicated to putting Kiavi's data and capital to work to help each and every one of our customers live better through real estate," she added.



Over the past nine years, Kiavi has helped investors unlock more than $4.1 billion in real estate value by funding more than $12.3 billion in fix-and-flip loans. About 82% of Kiavi's transactions are with repeat customers, and 95% of Kiavi's funded loans have successful exits. The company offers fix-and-flip loans as well as rental property loans in 32 states.

Kiavi was recently recognized on Inc. magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces list and won for the fifth consecutive year the 2022 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate award , recognizing the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.

About Kiavi

Kiavi uses the power of data and technology to bring lending for real estate investors into the digital age. Through Kiavi's digital platform, real estate investors are empowered to make smarter decisions, gain access to funding faster, and scale their business. Founded in 2013 Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, has grown to become one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. The company is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com . NMLS ID #1125207

