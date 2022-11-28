Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Company Braces for Busy Holiday Season

Premier funding company expects influx of plaintiffs looking to obtain extra cash for holiday gifts, food, travel

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announces today, Cyber Monday, that they have extra staff preparing for the busy Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa season, when clients looking for pre settlement lawsuit funding picks up. Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit funding companies in the industry, and they have a fast approval process. Even still, Legal-Bay urges clients who need cash now not to wait until the last minute.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

This situation is particularly valuable for people in need of extra money for holiday shopping or travel-related expenses during a time of year when people are even more strapped for cash than usual. Legal-Bay is happy to help answer the question, "How am I going to pay for Christmas?"

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "We have years of experience in handling large volumes of legal funding for lawsuits, and during the holiday season, we strive to ensure that none of our clients are left out in the cold. Cash gets tight for everyone this time of year, and for our many clients who expected their cases to be settled by now, our pre-settlement funding is a great financial resource."

If you're a plaintiff in an active lawsuit and in need of a cash advance from your impending lawsuit settlement, please apply online HERE or call the company's toll-free hotline at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay focuses on quick customer service this time of year when everyone is in a rush. Car accident cases are typically approved within 24-hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, slips-and-falls, premise liability, medical malpractice, construction accidents, wrongful termination, sexual abuse, and more.

Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now, go to the company's website HERE or call the company toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions you may have.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC