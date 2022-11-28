Patient Empowerment Forum in Austin to Address Gout

Free event invites patients, caregivers and clinicians to learn more about managing the debilitating yet common form of arthritis

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 3, the Alliance for Gout Awareness and the Gout Support Group of America will host a Patient Empowerment Forum in Austin about living with and managing gout, a form of arthritis. The free event will bring together patients and caregivers to learn more and share experiences with managing this often debilitating disease.

Attendees will hear from Gout Support Group of America's co-founders, Austin rheumatologist Dr. Chris Parker and patient advocate Gary Ho, on topics including causes and treatments for gout, common myths and questions, and the patient experience.

About Gout

Gout affects more than 9 million Americans, though not all seek treatment or have the disease under control. It is a form of arthritis caused by a buildup of uric acid in the body. The condition leads to sudden, intense pain and swollen joints that may become red and hot. It is common for gout patients to have trouble walking, climbing stairs or completing everyday tasks like caring for family members or doing household chores.

About the Gout Patient Empowerment Forum

Saturday, December 3, 2022

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – Registration & Lunch

Noon – Program

Parkside Restaurant

301 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78701

The forum is open to the press. Press interested in attending should RSVP to Kimberly Serota at kserota@allianceforpatientaccess.org.

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. Members collaborate in developing educational materials and support resources. By heightening public awareness and addressing common misconceptions, the Alliance for Gout Awareness emboldens patients to acknowledge the disease's impact and to seek the treatment they need.

The Gout Support Group of America was founded in 2015 by gout patient advocate Gary Ho and physician Dr. Christopher Parker to provide support to those living with gout. The online community works to improve the lives of people living with gout through wellness education, empowerment and support from peers.

