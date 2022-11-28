RAFAEL's DRONE DOME RECOMMENDED BY US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

BETHESDA, Md. , Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) named and recommended for C-sUAS As A Service (CaaS) the DRONE DOME system, provided via Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS), earlier this month. This is following a series of demonstrations of the system completed at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, in April of this year.

Rafael Systems Global Sustainment DRONE DOME system (PRNewswire)

DRONE DOME successfully demonstrated its C-UAS capabilities, which included accurate detection, identification and soft-kill capabilities against a variety of drone targets and is now eligible and has been recommended to compete for future CaaS contract opportunities.

Throughout the demonstration, DRONE DOME utilized an RPS-42 radar, an EO/IR system, and an RF detection & mitigation system. Several of these components are already integrated into US systems and are globally deployed. Additionally, DRONE DOME has a configurable architecture that can be adapted for different operational demands and to confront a variety of threats.

About DRONE DOME: DRONE DOME is an innovative end-to-end, combat-proven counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), providing all-weather, 360-degree rapid defense against hostile drones.

Fully operational and globally deployed, DRONE DOME offers a modular, robust infrastructure comprised of Detection and Classification by electronic sensors, Defeating by kinetic (Laser) and electronic (Jammer) effectors, and unique artificial intelligence algorithms within Multi sensors/Multi effectors, open architecture Command and Control (C2), to effectively secure threatened air space.

DRONE DOME's artificial intelligence capabilities provide a more precise picture of the incoming threat. This additional information allows the system to both detect and identify specific threat elements more accurately and engage and neutralize the target faster and more efficiently. The system's flexibility across military and civil applications offers advanced protection for maneuvering forces, sensitive facilities, border protection, as well as increasingly vulnerable civilian targets like airports and other public facilities.

ERIC L. BROWN/:

We are proud to see this advanced RAFAEL technology being successfully demonstrated by our American partners on American soil. The decision by the JCO further illustrates the effectiveness and the relevance of the DRONE DOME system in confronting emerging threats in a rapidly changing aerial domain.

About Rafael Systems Global Sustainment: Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, LLC (RSGS) is an all-American subsidiary and authorized broker for Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Ltd. serving North America, operating with offices in Bethesda, Maryland. RSGS provides an exclusive direct connection to U.S. Federal, state, and local government agencies to RAFAEL's proven products and services. The RSGS vision is to be the leading provider of products and services to the Defense and Interagency communities. RSGS' mission is to deliver tested and proven technical solutions along with sustainment and technical support that closes capability gaps for US Warfighters.

Media Contact:

Eric Brown

eric.l.brown@rsgsllc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rafael Systems Global Sustainment