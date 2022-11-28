Vonage Appoints Tracey Leahy Chief People Officer

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced it has appointed Tracey Leahy as Chief People Officer and a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team, effective November 28, 2022. Leahy will report to Rory Read, Vonage Chief Executive Officer.

Leahy is responsible for leading all aspects of Vonage Human Resources, including compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, learning and development, HR operations, and organizational development and effectiveness. She will lead a team that supports the Company's growing global workforce.

"I am excited to welcome Tracey, who brings deep expertise in human resources and organizational development to Vonage. This, combined with her passion for creating a culture of high performing teams through strategies and programs that create an environment of empowerment and innovation, will be an asset to Vonage as we continue to execute on our strategy of powering our customers' communications, conversations and engagements," Read commented.

Leahy has more than 25 years of human resources and organizational development experience. She joins Vonage from Rocket Software, a Bain Capital portfolio company, where she was Chief People Officer. At Rocket Software, she focused on developing and executing a people strategy centered around employee experience, talent and leadership development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and M&A integration and harmonization of teams.

Prior to Rocket Software, Leahy was the Global Senior Director of Human Resources at PAREXEL International. Before that, she was Associate Director of HR and Organizational Development for the UK's National Health Service. Earlier, she held HR leadership positions across a breadth of industries for several companies. Leahy is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and a member of the European Mentoring and Coaching Council (EMCC). She is an alumna of both the Dearne Valley Business School and the University of Bedfordshire in the UK.

"I am thrilled to be joining Vonage at such an exciting time. Vonage is already delivering cloud communications solutions that help customers to achieve their business objectives by changing the way they work, connect and engage. Now, as part of Ericsson, Vonage will be able to accelerate the execution of its strategy," Leahy said. "I look forward to partnering with Vonage's talented leadership team as we work together to attract, inspire, engage and develop talent as the company continues to realize its vision of accelerating the world's ability to connect."

