CGI Federal is First Commercial Service Provider to Join Treasury Department's New Financial Management Shared Services Marketplace

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc., the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), announced today that it is the first commercial vendor approved to provide financial management services and solutions as part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's new shared services marketplace. This new marketplace – formally called the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) – will act as a centralized broker of commercial and federal solutions across government agencies for technology support and solutions for core financial systems (FS), financial management services and solutions, and the Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service products and services.

"We are proud to help clients across the federal enterprise benefit from flexible options when it comes to planning financial system modernizations, sustaining current operations and leveraging financial management expertise," said Kenyon Wells, Senior Vice-President in CGI Federal's Consulting, Applications, Solutions, and Technology (CAST) practice. "We are thrilled to be a part of this marketplace delivering shared services for an effective, agile government."

Announced on November 10, the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service called CGI Federal's approval an "important milestone that signifies continued progress in establishing the FM QSMO Marketplace." Among others in development, CGI Federal will offer service packages accepted by FM QSMO for grant accounting services, core FS agency solution operations and maintenance support, strategic planning and investment business case development and financial management organizational change management (OCM).

"This new marketplace is a great way for federal agencies to access financial management technology and services," said Kerry Canfield, Vice-President in CGI Federal's CAST practice. "We are excited to partner with the government to create streamlined, transparent operations to enable agencies to remain effective stewards of vital public resources."

