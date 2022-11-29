FIG Continues to Strengthen Creative Leadership Team

Victoria Bennett Named Executive Director, Production

Tan Erginay and Curtis Caja Named Associate Creative Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIG, an independent creative agency, today announced three new hires to FIG's creative team. These additions signal FIG's continued growth, new client wins and ongoing commitment to broadening its capabilities to build brand salience for clients.

"These latest hires add to FIG's creative momentum which has been considerable this year thanks to our strong organic growth," said Mark Figliulo, Founder and Creative Chairman. "Adding Victoria, Tan and Curtis along with the two ECDs we recently hired brings an extra jolt of enthusiasm, expertise and gravitas that will be essential in helping us define our next 'creative' chapter."

Victoria Bennett has been named Executive Director of Production. She will partner with FIG's Executive Creative Directors, Asan Aslam and Omid Amidi, to bring the work to life and is the crucial hire that will complete our creative offering.

Prior to FIG, Bennett was a freelance executive producer for Meta, Wieden + Kennedy, Vayner Media, and Johannes Leonardo where she worked on the 2022 Budweiser Super Bowl commercial with Chloé Zhao. Most Notably, Bennett's work with Volkswagon won awards at Cannes Lions, One Show, and AWARD Awards.

Tan Erginay has been named Associate Creative Director, where he will continue to expand the agency's creative experience across categories like QSR, CPG, and alcohol. Erginay joins FIG from Pereira O'Dell where he was a senior copywriter and worked to redefine brands and launched national campaigns for brands like Pringles, Gillette, National Parks, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Febreze, and Applebee's. Most notably, Erginay's work has won awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, ANDY Awards, and Webby Awards.

Curtis Caja has been named Associate Creative Director, where he will work alongside Erginay. Caja joins FIG from DAVID The Agency where he was an associate creative director and led multiple national and global creative campaigns for brands like Burger King, Budweiser and Kraft Heinz. Most notably, Caja's work has won awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio Awards, Ojo, and ANDY Awards.

ABOUT FIG

FIG is an independent creative agency focused on helping brands tell their story through a creative-first, data-powered approach in today's information age. Since its founding in 2013, FIG has remained agile to adapt to an ever-changing industry and steadfast in its vision to push the boundaries of creativity, and ultimately enact change. Key clients include Benjamin Moore, SeatGeek, Viator, Waze. FIG has been named to Ad Age's Agency A-List, AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies, LinkedIn's Top Startups, Ad Age's Best Places to Work, and more. For more information, visit www.figagency.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

