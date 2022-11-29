GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Release of 2021 Sustainability Report and Sustainability Goals

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL", "we", "our" or the "Company") announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report and establishment of its Sustainability Action Plan which lays out a clear path to achieving its goals aimed at benefiting the environment and the customers and communities it serves while continuing to execute on its strategy to create long-term value for all stakeholders.

"This year's Sustainability Report marks an important milestone in meeting our commitment to our customers, employees and stakeholders. Since our inception, GFL's growth has been driven by our entrepreneurial culture in providing innovative solutions to our customers in an environmentally responsible and sustainable way. Our Sustainability Action Plan formalizes our goals and commitments but the key concepts that are the foundation of our Plan have long been central to our strategy," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Overview of long-term sustainability goals outlined in our 2021 Sustainability Report:

Our Employees . GFL is committed to reducing our Total Recordable Incident Rate to 2.0 or less, increasing employee engagement and increasing the percentage of women across GFL.





Circular Economy and Climate Leadership . Our Sustainability Action Plan sets out our goals of increasing our recyclables recovered at our material recovery facilities by 40% and reducing total scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030. We are also committed to doubling the beneficial use of biogas from our landfills and having renewable natural gas power at least 85% of our compressed natural gas solid waste fleet in the United States by 2030.





Environmental Stewardship . We are committed to promoting and conserving biodiversity and plan to certify nature conservation or protection projects for at least 10 of our facilities by 2025. In addition, as part of our Sustainability Action Plan, we will conduct sustainability supply chain management audits for 100 of our critical tier 1 suppliers by 2025 to ensure alignment with GFL's Supplier Code of Conduct.





Our Communities. In 2021, GFL's Full Circle Project (FCP) met its pledge of $1 million in charitable donations for the year. Across our footprint, our employees participated in 132 different projects at 84 GFL branches in eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states that were funded by FCP. Our new commitment is to donate $1.5 million annually to communities through FCP.

Mr. Dovigi concluded, "Our employees continue to be the key to our success. I am very proud of the work of our team as we continue on our sustainability journey. We look forward to having meaningful conversations with our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the communities we serve about our Sustainability Action Plan as we work toward achieving our ESG goals."

To learn more about GFL's sustainability goals and to download the 2021 Sustainability Report, visit https://gflenv.com/gfl2021sustainabilityreport/.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 19,500 employees.

