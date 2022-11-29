Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Announces Audited Financials for 2021 and 2020

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. ("Go Green", OTC: GOGR) is an innovative company focused on sustainable technology solutions to problems within the natural resources sector. Go Green is pleased to announce the completion and posting of its audited financial statements for years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 with the OTC Market exchange. This is the first audit of its books and records in over seven years.

The Company contracted with RBSM LLP to complete this audit and it is the result of months of hard work to bring Go Green even further toward being a fully SEC reporting public company. Now that it has audited financial statements, Go Green has plans to file a Form-10 in the first quarter of 2023 and move toward S-1 registration.

CEO Dan Bishop states, "With these audited financial statements, the executive management team is renewed in its commitment to imbue shareholders and investors with confidence in Go Green. It's just one further step toward bringing the Company onto the major exchanges with more updates to come."

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

