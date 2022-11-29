LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of Machinery Services Corp. and Rapid Pump & Meter Services Co., Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided senior secured credit facilities to Hidden Harbor Capital Partners ("Hidden Harbor") to support the acquisition of Machinery Services Corp. and Rapid Pump & Meter Services Co., Inc. ("MSC&RPM").

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facilities.

MSC&RPM is a leading Northeast facility services provider that focuses on pump, motor, and other repair services for water, wastewater, and other industrial applications. Based in Paterson, New Jersey, MSC&RPM offers comprehensive services to fulfill facility and project requirements for its customers and is fully dedicated to delivering 100% customer satisfaction.

Hidden Harbor manages approximately $700 million of committed capital and brings large-scale, private equity experience and resources to the lower-middle market with a focus on value-oriented, operationally- intensive situations. Hidden Harbor's principals are investor operators who have both extensive transaction and operating experience. As one team, Hidden Harbor partners and works hand-in-hand with its portfolio companies to drive business success.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and lower middle market financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3.4 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $9.5 billion to over 303 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners, expanding its alternative global credit platform into the private credit market. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $40 billion in assets and employs more than 190 professionals in the U.S. and Europe.* To learn more, visit www.cifc.com or www.lbccredit.com.

LBC Offices: Philadelphia area (HQ), Chicago

LBC Originations Offices: Atlanta, Cleveland, Los Angeles

*Information as of September 30, 2022.

