SmartMedia Technologies and W1 Curates Partner to Launch Interactive Web3 Art Experience Celebrating Exclusive US Premiere of $200-400 Million Digital Art Collection

The mixed reality interactive experience kicks off December 1st at the Bagatelle Miami with an exclusive NFT Marketplace, AR Treasure Hunt for prize filled Bagatelle Coins and a Support Ukrainian Relief Efforts donation

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies , the enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on, have partnered with W1 Curates, the world's largest digital art gallery for the 'Phygital' activation, which has been created to celebrate Art Basel 2023.

Starting December 1st, the art experience will fuse digital and physical elements together into one seamless experience, curated by Sarah Masaki. The event will unveil the first US screening of the world's most exclusive collection of privately owned NFT's, which have a total value of $200-400M and represent the combined collections of Cozomo de' Medici and 33NFT, owner of the $69M Beeple NFT purchased at Christie's last year.

The experience launches with a VIP preview evening hosted by the Bagatelle Group, the global hospitality brand synonymous with luxury hospitality experiences, where a collection of large-scale sculptures and paintings by world renowned artists Michael Benisty, Eva Lanska, Noah Becker, Lauren Baker, Maxim Zhestkov and others will be displayed throughout the Bagatelle restaurant. The experience's Digital Wallet offers attendees the opportunity to purchase digital versions of their breathtaking art through an exclusive NFT marketplace, powered by SMT technology, enabling guests to own digital versions of the globally acclaimed artists' work, many for the first time ever.

Digital Wallet holders will also be able to:

Take place in a virtual AR treasure hunt to identify and collect prizes, including an all expenses paid champagne dinner for two at the Bagatelle, hidden throughout the property Win a year's access to the W1 Curates arts space, the largest digital gallery in the world United24 in support of Ukrainian-relief efforts Donate toin support of Ukrainian-relief efforts

"This one-of-a-kind immersive experience was developed for Bagatelle visitors to celebrate the art on display in the physical location, digitally," said Constance Nacfaire de Saint Paulet, Bagatelle CMO. "SMT's seamless solutions give life to a whole new way of connecting with our customers. To enhance real life with digital activations provides an unparalleled guest experience cultivating deeper engagement and loyalty."

"The Bagatelle interactive art experience is a great example of how we are empowering brands to engage consumers on a one-to-one basis using our Web3 wallet," says Reeve Collins, Co-founder of SmartMedia Technologies. "This activation is a glimpse into the future of how brands will better connect and reward their visitors by offering incentives for their interaction."

