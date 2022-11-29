Southwest Gas Introduces Move2Zero Offset Program for Nevada Customers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas is committed to our customers and the communities we serve and helping to reduce economy-wide emissions to support a more sustainable planet. As part of this commitment, we are proud to introduce the Move2ZeroSM Program (Program) which provides eligible Nevada customers with the opportunity to offset greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated from their natural gas usage while continuing to enjoy the benefits of natural gas.

Move2ZeroSM is a voluntary carbon offset program available to eligible customers to enroll to help mitigate their carbon footprint by offsetting emissions from natural gas usage with carbon offsets. For $5 per month, Southwest Gas will purchase and retire carbon offset credits on our customers' behalf to offset emissions generated from a "block" of natural gas usage, which currently equates to 10 therms of combustion related GHG emissions, supporting projects that make a positive impact on the environment. As a participating customer in this voluntary program, you can choose how much GHG emissions you'd like to offset by selecting how many blocks you would like to purchase. You can also mitigate your carbon footprint above and beyond your natural gas usage by purchasing more blocks than equate to your natural gas usage.

The offset credits Southwest Gas purchases and retires on participating customers' behalf are generated by validated projects that create measurable and verifiable GHG emissions reductions. Southwest Gas is currently supporting two offset projects:

The Prairie Pothole Avoided Conversion of Grasslands and Shrublands project, in Missouri Coteau, North Dakota , which preserves vital grasslands and related habitats.

The Granger South Jordan Landfill Gas Destruction Project, in South Jordan, Utah , captures GHG produced by landfill waste decomposition, gathers the methane as it is emitted, cleans it, and repurposes it to generate electricity.

Typical monthly gas usage for a single-family residential home in Nevada can range from approximately 40-60 therms per month. Customers can locate their exact monthly usage amount on their bill.

At Southwest Gas, we are committed to exceeding our customers' expectations and creating a sustainable energy future for everyone.

To sign up for the Move2ZeroSM Program and learn more, simply visit the Southwest Gas website swgas.com/nvmove2zero.

