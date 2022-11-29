Troutman Pepper Debuts Video Series Focused on Middle-Market Distressed M&A

With Predicted Uptick in Distressed M&A Activity, Firm Offers Tips via Playbook-Themed Videos

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper announced today the launch of its latest series, Winning the Game of Distressed M&A: The Playbook. The video series provides actionable insights and tips from the trenches of middle-market distressed M&A.

Increased interest rates, labor shortages, and supply chain issues all have contributed to the current state of today's M&A markets. With geopolitical tensions raising concerns and economic instability on the horizon, dealmakers are likely to see an increase in distressed M&A activity.

"The unpredictability of today's economy has changed the game for both investors and buyers," said Partner Todd Feinsmith. "We hope that this series serves as a playbook for stakeholders as they prepare to navigate the distressed M&A market."

This bi-weekly series aims to provide all players in the distressed M&A space with game plans that have been tested in all market conditions. Throughout the series, attorneys will examine the fundamentals of the distressed M&A game, while also taking a closer look at how the game is being played in today's markets.

"We understand that clients making their next best move requires a thorough understanding of the basics," said Partner Evelyn Meltzer. "That's why we are breaking down the essentials that will help buyers, sellers, and investors build an informed approach."

Dealmaking in any environment requires an understanding of the offense, defense, and the ability to see the entire field. Distressed M&A has its own set of rules and often requires a team of specialists. Troutman Pepper attorneys will be joined by turnaround advisors throughout the series to offer perspectives from both the buy and sell sides.

"There is so much going on right now in the distressed M&A space," said Partner Joe Kadlec. "We're taking a closer look at the current landscape of the industry, and, with the help of our guests, we hope to provide perspectives that will help viewers navigate the legal and business challenges they might see before, during, and after their next deal."

Troutman Pepper's distressed M&A attorneys partner with clients to close their most complex deals quickly, efficiently, and on their terms. From portfolio lenders and buyers to agents of syndicated deals, the practice serves stakeholders who are involved with all aspects of distressed dealmaking. The firm's national team provides comprehensive service across clients' needs, including finance, bankruptcy, corporate, and litigation.

