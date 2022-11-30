2022 MEI Awards Final Evaluation Successfully Held

NANJING,China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 2022 MEI Awards Final Evaluation was successfully held in Nanjing. After rigorous and careful selection by the jury, the final list of winners was released which covered 12 Gold Awards, 24 Silver Awards, 3 Best Innovation Concept Awards, and several Selected Awards and Industry Benchmark Awards.

Multi-dimensional, multi-field evaluating China's intelligent manufacturing

2022 MEI Awards Final Evaluation was officially launched in May this year. A total of 8,022 pieces of products were received, and the number recorded a new peak over the years. This year's jury had a strong lineup which consisted of representatives from international testing and certification agencies, global buyers, university professors, industrial design experts and manufacturing enterprises. At the final evaluation site, the jury evaluated from the perspectives of product quality, innovation value, man-machine interaction, safety compliance, aesthetics, etc.

Liu Guanzhong, the professor at the Academy of Arts and Design of Tsinghua University, is the tenured chairman of MEI Awards jury and also attended the final evaluation. Liu said that the core concept of MEI Awards is that Made-in-China products should meet the needs of consumers all over the world, and be more reasonable, easier to use, more energy-saving, and more in line with sustainable development.

Contributing to achieve "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality" goal, interpreting China's intelligent manufacturing with hard power

In order to actively respond to the national "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality" strategy, and encourage manufacturing enterprises to integrate low-carbon development into business innovation, new category, "MEI Awards Green Manufacturing Award", had been added in this year's evaluation. Zhejiang Prulde Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is one of the professional manufacturers of electric tools with strong competitiveness in China. This year, the company won the "MEI Awards Green Manufacturing Award" because the company has always integrated the concept of "Green Manufacturing" into the entire process of product life cycle, including design, manufacturing, packaging, transportation, use, and disposal.

"As the organizer of the evaluation, Made-in-China.com aims not to organize the assessment, but to help Made-in-China products to go to the global market and get orders." Said by Li Lei, the CEO of Made-in-China.com. He also said that MEI Awards has been held for 12 years and has always adhered to public welfare. Over the years, MEI Awards has continuously crossed borders, expanded cooperation with various industries and markets, helped Chinese manufacturing enterprises to innovate their brands, and helped Made-in-China win a place in the global market.

