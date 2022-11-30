BRADLEY ADDS JERA L. BRADSHAW TO ITS BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES TEAM IN DALLAS

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Jera L. Bradshaw has joined the firm's Dallas office as counsel in the Banking & Financial Services Practice Group.

Ms. Bradshaw brings more than 13 years of experience advising banks and their regulators on a wide range of regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters. She excels at building trusting business relationships, directing multi-functional teams, and presenting strategic and risk-management recommendations to key organizational leaders. Prior to joining Bradley, Ms. Bradshaw served as vice president and senior counsel of Regulatory Affairs for a regional banking organization, where she advised the enterprise on U.S. banking laws and regulations, as well as other complex legal, regulatory, and compliance matters.

Her bank regulatory and enforcement experience includes eight years serving as senior attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Dallas Regional Office. In that role, she conducted investigations of banks and individuals for potential violations of banking law and oversaw enforcement actions involving safety and soundness issues, compliance management system risk, and consumer protection laws. She also provided legal advice on a wide range of federal banking laws and regulations applicable to bank activities such as transactions between affiliates, equity investments, loans to insiders, and mergers and acquisitions. She began her banking regulatory career as an attorney with the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions, providing legal counsel on legislation, laws, and policy affecting financial institutions in Tennessee.

"Adding Jera to our team continues Bradley's long-standing commitment to offering high-quality, practical legal advice to our banking and financial services clients in Texas and across the country," said Robert Maddox, chair of Bradley's Banking and Financial Services Practice Group. "Jera's background as both a regulator and as a key member of the in-house counsel team for lending banks will prove to be invaluable to our clients."

A graduate of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Ms. Bradshaw received her B.A. from Rhodes College. She is an active member of the Junior League of Dallas.

Bradley's Banking & Financial Services Practice Group counsels financial services clients on their unique and particularly complex legal needs, whether those pertain to litigation, regulations and compliance, corporate matters, or other operational matters that banks may face on a daily basis. The team represents a broad range of banks, lenders, and financial institutions across the U.S., serving in the role of "outside general counsel" by providing guidance on a spectrum of legal issues including regulatory compliance, governmental investigations, risk assessments, audit and exam support, business transactions, litigation and multi-state settlements.

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's more than 600 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

Contact: Vivian Hood

904.220.1915

vhood@jaffepr.com

Social Media: @bradleylegal, #legalnews, #lawyers

View original content:

SOURCE Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP