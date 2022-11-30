OUTFRONT MEDIA ENHANCES OUTFRONT PRIME WITH NEW SOCIAL OUT-OF-HOME OFFERINGS, HARNESSING THE POWER OF SOCIAL + PREMIUM OOH ASSETS ACROSS TOP TIER MARKETS

Brands Like E.L.F. Cosmetics, HBO Max and (Red) Leveraging Combination of OOH+Social to Unlock Greater Value While Generating Deeper Engagement with Millennials and Gen Z Audiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., today announced that it has enhanced OUTFRONT PRIME with new social out-of-home (sOOH) capabilities. OUTFRONT PRIME expands the company's reach to brands looking to harness this powerful combination by marrying social media and influencer activations with OOH campaigns on its most premium assets.

e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up with OUTFRONT PRIME to uplift and empower women and underrepresented alt non-binary creators with a focus on e.l.f.'s Twitch channel, e.l.f. YOU. (PRNewswire)

OUTFRONT PRIME leverages a portfolio of 250-plus coveted, high-impact locations across the country while building upon a trend that has organically grown in recent years: brands driving social amplification utilizing their out of home campaigns as core content.

By productizing this new sOOH sector, OUTFRONT will be leveraging these capabilities and social learnings to work even more closely with social-first brands and agencies to co-create opportunities to leverage the PRIME assets' massive potential for earned attention. Additionally, the company is now offering influencer marketing support ranging from consultation to social listening, including identifying influencers to work with via a partnership with Tagger. OUTFRONT has begun rolling out new branding across its PRIME locations, featuring the "#outfrontprime" hashtag in order to emphasize this capability.

According to Comscore research, OOH campaigns generate 7X more social posts, per ad dollar spent, than any other measured medium, plus 5X more website visits, 6X more social searches and 5.3X more online purchases. Additionally, campaigns that combine social and OOH drive up to 10X the reach (Comscore 2022).

OUTFRONT PRIME marks the evolution of this "social out-of-home" strategy, taking the powerful results noted above, and bringing it to the company's largest, most iconic inventory. These include premium billboard and wall sites that attract millions of eyeballs in high consumer traffic areas of major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia.

Additionally, brands are actively utilizing sOOH beyond these locations, with OUTFRONT's other premium assets being proven canvasses for successful campaigns that extend their impact to social. These range from transit (e.g., fully-wrapped trains and buses, station dominations, voiceovers and live boards), to those that take advantage of innovative technology, such as spatial 3-D, interactivity, AR, VR and Web3.

Among the brands having launched or soon to be live via OUTFRONT PRIME are E.L.F. Cosmetics, HBO Max and (Red), each who have partnered with leading social media influencers to amplify their new campaigns:

E.L.F. Cosmetics ( link to video ) – e.l.f. Cosmetics is always looking for like-minded disruptors to shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Recently, e.l.f. teamed up with OUTFRONT PRIME to uplift and empower women and underrepresented alt non-binary creators with a focus on e.l.f.'s Twitch channel, e.l.f. YOU. Together e.l.f. and OUTFRONT created a moment to celebrate e.l.f. YOU creators on a big screen across from Madison Square Garden . ) – e.l.f. Cosmetics is always looking for like-minded disruptors to shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Recently, e.l.f. teamed up with OUTFRONT PRIME to uplift and empower women and underrepresented alt non-binary creators with a focus on e.l.f.'s Twitch channel, e.l.f. YOU. Together e.l.f. and OUTFRONT created a moment to celebrate e.l.f. YOU creators on a big screen across from

"OUTFRONT PRIME was a great way to draw both real world and social attention to our purpose platform of empowering others and encouraging self-expression. Seeing e.l.f. YOU on the BIG screen was incredibly meaningful, and it allowed us to reach new audiences in a highly engaged way.

(Red) – the organization that fights AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive – is teaming-up with OUTFRONT for a pro-bono holiday campaign that will bring festive humor to key OUTFRONT PRIME locations in New York and LA, while REACH will simultaneously work with leading TikTok creators to amplify the creative and messaging on the platform.





In the week leading up to the Gossip Girl Season 2 premiere, HBO Max is making their own NYC subway announcements with Gossip Girl's iconic narrator, Kristen Bell . The surprise and delight moment comes when instead of hearing an announcement of the next train approaching, commuters hear Kristen Bell announcing the approaching intrigue coming in Season 2 of Gossip Girl. These announcements can be heard on subway platforms across the city, including Grand Central and 86th Street Station. One playful announcement: "Greetings followers, Gossip Girl here. They say New York is the city that never sleeps, but don't forget, neither do I. Dig up the dirt on your favorite Constance Billard socialites with me and catch the season 2 premiere of Gossip Girl this Thursday, only on HBO Max. You know you love me, xoxo." To directly connect the experience to social, HBO Max is also having influencers like telsha, marjon, jaegurly, spicy.mayo/yaminah, harryveryhill, and davis visit the iconic stations and share out the experience to their following.

"OUTFRONT PRIME is already becoming a go-to media choice for the brands that are shaping our culture – for advertisers who want to start conversations and see their campaigns transcend the real world effectively into the digital one," said OUTFRONT Media CMO Jodi Senese. "By leveraging the social power of our PRIME assets, we are able to take something that has been happening organically and validated by data, to social-first brands and help them find exponential value in combining OOH and Social into a single marketing strategy."

Leading into the relaunch, this has included such noted brands as Adidas, Airbnb, Amazon, Chanel, Gucci, Hulu, Netflix, and Uber Eats, to name a few. For example, Calvin Klein, via its 4-week OUTFRONT PRIME campaign featuring Jari Jones, garnered 3.1 million OOH impressions along with 46.4 million potential people reached on Instagram. Dollar Shave Club achieved 19.9 million OOH impressions while generating a recall average of 65% (Nuvi 2020, 2021).

OUTFRONT PRIME has also proven effective for brands seeking to engage with GenZ and Millennials as 1-in-3 consumers from these demos have looked for a brand on social media after seeing an OOH ad (Harris Poll 2021). Recall of OOH campaigns gets a 67% lift among GenZ and Millennials (Harris Poll 2022).

Connecting IRL to URL, OUTFRONT PRIME locations serve as a social media primer, delivering measurable traction and consumer engagement. They inspire not just influencers, but consumers to take out their cell phones and capture a photo or video of a brand campaign, and then share their passions in real-time across their social networks. In fact, according to research, OOH makes both social and mobile work harder for brands, with consumer likelihood to click on a mobile ad following exposure to an OOH ad resulting in 5.3X more search queries and 7X more social posts than any other media, per ad dollar spent (Comscore, 2022). Additionally, 91% of Millennials and GenZ have shared a photo of OOH to at least one social platform (Benchmarketing, 2022).

A full-service OOH company, with industry-leading innovation powered by its in-house OUTFRONT STUDIOS and XLabs units, OUTFRONT Media provides brands and their agencies with best practice insights and creative development to help drive social impact and engagement via their campaigns.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

OUTFRONT Media Contacts:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti Courtney Richards The Lippin Group OUTFRONT Media +1.212.986.7080 (646) 876-9404 outfront@lippingroup.com courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com







Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media, Investor Relations

212-297-6573

stephan.Bisson@outfront.com



OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.