SB22 Introduces Next Generation Retail Betting Technology

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22 today launched K22, a fully automated next generation retail betting solution that enables operators of all sizes to offer a highly cost effective and competitive retail sportsbook. K22 is an expansion of the GLI-33 certified Fi22 platform and showcases the platform's full omni-channel technology by linking the digital and retail sports betting experience in innovative new ways.

Building upon SB22's mission to address the pervasive legacy tech problem and move the sports betting industry solidly into the 21st century, K22 revolutionizes the way sports books operate by introducing industry-first TITO (ticket in-ticket out) functionality. This enables casinos to operate their sportsbook kiosks like conventional slot machines—with bonusing, coupons and drawings—and to streamline casino accounting procedures. The premium kiosk will also support cashless functionality in jurisdictions that allow it.

Vladimir Jovanovic, Chief Operating Officer of SB22, said, "K22 is the first true self-service retail technology that allows operators to offer a profitable sportsbook without significant operational overhead and capital investment. This is an industry game changer as even smaller casino operators can offer their own sportsbook and control their brand and player experience."

Significantly, K22 introduces the ability for casinos to easily integrate with leading casino management systems to offer operators and players a seamless sportsbook experience. Utilizing Fi22's AI/ML capabilities, casino operators will be able to provide carded players with custom in-house promotions, retention offers, higher betting limits, and extensive reporting to understand their players across all verticals offered in the casino.

"With over 950 combined Commercial and Tribal casinos in the US, retail sports betting is a major market with significant growth ahead." Vik Shrestha, Chief Commercial Officer of SB22, added, "Advanced capabilities including linking a casino account to a sports betting account and even a Free to Play engagement app, enables operators to seamlessly cross-promote and drive revenues across their entire business."

"SB22 and its management team are not just thought leaders in the sports betting and gaming industry; they're delivering the goods. This is just one more example of how SB22 is setting the pace on the technology front," said Sam Humphreys, CEO of London Bay Capital.

