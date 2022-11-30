UL Solutions Awards First SPIRE™ Smart Buildings Ratings for Hotels to FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village

FIVE Hotels and Resorts is the first hotel group to earn the UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that FIVE Hotels and Resorts' FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village hotels in Dubai are the first hotels to receive UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings™ Ratings. The rating for each building is based on the SPIRE Smart Building Assessment™, an evaluation for smart buildings that results in an overall UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating.

The FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village hotels each received a three-star UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating — among the highest-performing program ratings to date for any building category.

"By becoming the first in the luxury hotel space to achieve SPIRE Smart Building Ratings, FIVE Hotels has taken a significant step in validating and demonstrating smart building innovation at two of their landmark properties," said Sudhi Sinha, vice president of Ecosystems and Service Development group for UL Solutions. "Hotels are complex ecosystems to manage, often with multiple priorities. By assessing, validating and rating key hotel elements that consider the entirety of a smart building, the UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating supports FIVE Hotels' commitment to enhancing sustainability and building performance that improve the overall guest experience and help increase asset value. We thank them for putting their trust in UL Solutions to deliver on that promise."

The FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village hotels received an in-depth, on-site and virtual audit of each of the building's assets, technologies and processes. To assess for the SPIRE Smart Buildings Ratings, UL Solutions focused on six key, industry-driven building criteria categories that define the full scope of smart building performance, including power and energy, health and well-being, life and property safety, connectivity, cybersecurity and sustainability.

"With the emergence of FIVE as the first hotel group in the world to achieve SPIRE Smart Buildings Ratings for the FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village in Dubai, I am humbled by the dedication of the entire FIVE team, which drove environmental and social excellence," said Kabir Mulchandani, founder and chairman, FIVE Hotels and Resorts. "The FIVE ethos is centered around encouraging a community committed to stewarding world-class sustainability. Therefore, the UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Ratings helped FIVE enhance our sustainability scope to now include seamless cybersecurity, digital connectivity and social safety. We are excited to continue to execute immersive entertainment and luxury lifestyle experiences through a sustainability framework founded on science-driven best practices for smart buildings."

The SPIRE Smart Buildings program is the first smart building assessment program that offers an independent analysis of the actual performance of a building. SPIRE evaluates buildings against a curated, multifactor framework developed with insights from more than 60 diverse, industry-leading organizations specialized in the buildings industry. The UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating helps empower building operators as they consider smart building needs in the face of new and evolving influences. These include the physical assets decarbonization, business and building mission alignment, occupant experiences, cybersecurity concerns, artificial intelligence, image perception, and robotics being introduced into the built environment. In addition, recent health concerns have brought new priorities to building operators looking for smart building systems to help keep occupants safe. SPIRE assessments provide insight into smart building performance and also help communicate a commitment to the health and well-being of its occupants.

About the SPIRE Smart Building Program

The SPIRE Smart Building Program, the world's first objective assessment and rating program for smart buildings, was created in a partnership between the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and UL Solutions. The SPIRE Smart Building Program provides an assessment of connected technologies within buildings, delivering insights, benchmarks and roadmaps to help lower costs, mitigate risks, create brand differentiation and enhance overall asset value. SPIRE also provides a structured means to assess the outcomes of design for and adoption of smart building technologies.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

