BlueStar is adding 42Gears' Software to their Solution Offering

The leading innovator in value-added distribution, is adding 42Gears' Software to their Solution Sales offerings.

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueStar, the leading distributor of specialty technology solutions, will now be offering 42Gears Mobility Systems software solutions. 42Gears is no stranger to BlueStar, as they've been a member of the TEConnect program for years. Recently, they attended BlueStar's annual trade show, VARTECH through the various engagement interactions made especially for Technology Software Companies to branch out, such as TEConnect LIVE and TEC Quick Connect.

42Gears' UEM solution, SureMDM, helps secure, monitor, and manage tablets, phones, desktops, wearables, VR, and peripheral devices with comprehensive support for Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, and IoT platforms. Recently, 42Gears has been recognized with the Lenovo Win-Win Corporation Award, and the BlueStar team commemorates them for this achievement. They've celebrated over 5 million deployments of this solution in accordance with their 100+ partnerships, and BlueStar is eager to help grow that number. BlueStar customers that reside within the Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, Digital Signage, and other mobility-based vertical markets will prosper under this new agreement.

"42Gears has been a great partner through the years," stated VP of Marketing, Dean Reverman. "We are excited to offer their solution directly through BlueStar, going forward. As the need for seamless mobile device management continues to expand, our partners will benefit from 42Gears' great solution, channel knowledge, and the ability to support VARs of any field."

"We understand the importance of partnering with a world class distributor such as BlueStar to expand our reach into the Americas' partner network," said Onkar Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of 42Gears. "By strengthening this partnership with Bluestar, 42Gears aims to equip the vast reseller partner network of Bluestar with modern device management technology, ultimately helping end-customers experience improvement in frontline work productivity."

About BlueStar

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, AI. AR, M2M, Digital Signage, Networking, Blockchain, and Security technology solutions. BlueStar works exclusively with Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to provide complete solutions, custom configuration offerings, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box™ Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software, and critical accessories all in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals, as well as BlueStar's HybridSaaS finance program to provide OPEX/subscription services for hardware, software, and service bundles. For more information, please contact BlueStar at 1-800-354-9776 or visit www.bluestarinc.com.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com .

