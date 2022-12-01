Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announce Officer Changes

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG), each a closed-end management investment company (the "Funds," and each a "Fund"), announced that effective November 30, 2022, John H. Alban, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Funds, retired from Cushing® Asset Management, LP, the Funds' investment adviser (the "Investment Adviser") and from his position with the Funds. Mr. Mark Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Adviser, has been appointed to serve as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Funds.

Before joining the Investment Adviser in 2022, Mr. Rhodes previously was the Founder and Principal of Focal Point Consulting Practice from 2020-2022, Managing Director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2015-2021 and Regional Managing Director of J.P. Morgan from 2008-2015.

Jerry V. Swank, Founder of the Investment Adviser and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Funds, and Brian R. Bruce, Lead Independent Trustee of the Funds said, "On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we want to thank John Alban for his many years of leadership and service to the Funds."

