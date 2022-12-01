Kia America Posts Best-Ever November Sales

- Sportage posts triple-digit sales increase for second consecutive month
- Sales of Kia's electrified models post double or triple-digit sales increase the past five months
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever November sales of 56,703 units, an 8-percent increase over the previous November sales record set in 2016, and a 25.1-percent improvement year-over-year. For the second consecutive month, sales were led by the Sportage family of SUVs, which were up 144-percent over the same period a year ago. Sales of Kia's electrified models – which have posted double or triple-digit gains in the past five months – also contributed to the record-breaking performance with a 133-percent year-over-year increase.
"Building on our best-ever third-quarter and October sales, Kia's upward momentum continued with a record November with SUVs and hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs pushing the brand ever higher," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With Sportage up 144-percent and our electrified offerings posting double or triple-digit sales increases for the fifth consecutive month, we are confident that we will end the year strong, and this positive sales momentum will carry through to 2023."
In addition to sales, November saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:
- Kia EV6 named a finalist for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award.
- Kia's guaranteed minimum $1,000,000 minimum donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® as part of the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives1.
- Kia taking home the highest number of model awards – five – in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards. The segment wins by Telluride (Midsize SUVs with 3-row seating), Sportage (Compact SUVs), K5 (Midsize Cars), Soul (Micro SUVs), and Rio (Small Cars), led Kia to the best year-over-year improvement of any mass market brand in the annual evaluation.
- Kia's U.S. reveal of the 2024 Kia Seltos with significant upgrades across the board, including increased horsepower, an available first-in-segment2 panoramic display featuring two 10.25-inch screen and available power liftgate3
- Kia's participation in Electrify Expo Austin. The last of five events nationwide where leaders in automotive electrification gathered to share best practices and chart the best path forward as the industry transitions to fully electric models.
MONTH OF NOVEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
641
N/A
19,391
N/A
Rio
2,591
2,357
24,638
28,562
Forte
9,725
6,741
100,731
107,290
K5/Optima
4,520
5,938
62,946
86,837
Cadenza
N/A
N/A
1
249
Stinger
342
948
7,415
12,599
K900
N/A
N/A
N/A
85
Soul
4,050
4,505
53,277
71,139
Niro
3,294
1,946
25,171
23,744
Seltos
4,095
2,689
40,750
48,315
Sportage
10,554
4,330
112,170
88,567
Sorento
7,204
6,845
79,124
75,295
Telluride
8,558
7,767
89,033
86,186
Carnival/Sedona
1,129
1,252
18,480
24,042
Total
56,703
45,318
633,127
652,910
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1 Kia will donate $8.00 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 11, 2022, and December 31, 2022 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,000,000 in the aggregate - to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. For more information, please click here.
2 Segment first among competitive entry SUVs, not inclusive of other Kia vehicles; competitive specs sourced from manufacturer's websites.
3 Driving with liftgate open may be unlawful and can draw dangerous exhaust fumes into vehicle; if you choose to do so, keep air vents and windows open for ventilation.
