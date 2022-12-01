Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 26,906 vehicles, an increase of 30.6 percent compared to November 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 267,616 vehicles; a decrease of 14.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 25.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,344 vehicles in November, an increase of 13 percent compared to November 2021.

Sales Highlights

Second best-ever November total sales with 26,906 vehicles sold.

Best-ever November sales of CX-30 with 4,457 vehicles sold.

Best-ever November sales of CX-9 with 4,025 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 21.8 percent, with 47,135 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,123 vehicles, a decrease of 14.4 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 2.6 percent, with 41,090 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























November November YOY % % MTD

November November YOY % % MTD



2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,023 2,501 20.9 % 16.0 %

25,781 35,634 -27.7 % -27.9 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 2,124 1,528 39.0 % 33.4 %

11952 20,377 -41.3 % -41.6 %

Mazda 3 HB 899 973 -7.6 % -11.3 %

13829 15,257 -9.4 % -9.7 %























Mazda6 0 586 -100.0 % -100.0 %

335 15,672 -97.9 % -97.9 %























MX-5 Miata 449 236 90.3 % 82.6 %

5,433 10,336 -47.4 % -47.6 %

MX-5 243 68 257.4 % 243.1 %

2199 4,032 -45.5 % -45.7 %

MXR 206 168 22.6 % 17.7 %

3234 6,304 -48.7 % -48.9 %























CX-3 0 0 - -

0 5,100 - -

CX-30 4,457 4,404 1.2 % -2.8 %

48510 55,025 -11.8 % -12.2 %

CX-5 12,692 10,509 20.8 % 15.9 %

138082 157,963 -12.6 % -12.9 %

CX-9 4,025 2,311 74.2 % 67.2 %

30885 33,483 -7.8 % -8.1 %

CX-50 2,260 0 - -

18266 0 - -

MX-30 0 55 -100.0 % -100.0 %

324 120 170.0 % 169.0 %























CARS 3,472 3,323 4.5 % 0.3 %

31,549 61,642 -48.8 % -49.0 %

TRUCKS 23,434 17,279 35.6 % 30.2 %

236,067 251,692 -6.2 % -6.5 %























TOTAL 26,906 20,602 30.6 % 25.4 %

267,616 313,334 -14.6 % -14.9 %













































*Selling Days 25 24





280 279











