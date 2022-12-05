CNA Appoints Steve Goldman to Senior Vice President, Financial Lines and Healthcare

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Steve Goldman to Senior Vice President, Financial Lines and Healthcare. In this role, Steve will guide the strategic and operational plans across these product lines.

"Steve's proven track record of performance across all facets of the financial lines portfolio, and his deep leadership experience within the insurance industry, make him the ideal candidate to lead our Management Liability, Financial Institutions and Healthcare businesses," said Doug Worman, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Underwriting.

Steve brings to CNA more than 20 years of insurance experience, serving in various leadership positions at AIG, ACE and Chubb. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and obtained his J.D. from the New York University School of Law.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

