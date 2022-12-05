NIM Group announces new Metalwest GM in Colorado

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Daniel has been named General Manager of flat-rolled distributor Metalwest's Colorado region with responsibility for facilities in Brighton, CO and Albuquerque, NM.

Daniel joined the Metalwest corporate purchasing team as Supply Chain Manager in 2015. He was promoted to Director of Supply Chain in late 2018 and ultimately joined the NIM Group corporate purchasing team in 2020 in an expanded director's role.

Metalwest is a NIM Group company which also includes Norfolk Iron & Metal and Cd'A Metals and has locations throughout the U.S.

