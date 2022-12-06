INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY DEADLINE ALERT

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In IGT To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) and reminds investors of the December 13, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (2) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (4) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the Benson Action (defined below); and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 9, 2018, a putative class action was filed in federal court against DDI and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company called International Game Technology ("IGT Subsidiary"), styled Benson v. Double Down Interactive, LLC et al., No. 2:18-cv-00525 (W.D. Wash.) (the "Benson Action"). The Benson Action alleges, among other things, that IGT Subsidiary and DDI illegally profited from tens of thousands of consumers in violation of Washington law in connection with their operation of DoubleDown Casino.

On May 10, 2018, DDI and DoubleU sent a claim notice (the "DDI Claim Notice") to IGT Subsidiary seeking indemnification and reimbursement of defense costs for all claims against DoubleU and its affiliates in the Benson Action pursuant to the terms of certain agreements with DoubleU.

On August 29, 2022, IGT and DDI issued a joint press release "announc[ing] an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the 'Benson Matters')." The press release stated that, pursuant to the settlement, "[a] total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT's subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million" and that "[a]s a result of the settlement agreement, IGT will accrue a $119.75 million non-operating expense in the third quarter related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates ($150 million was accrued in the second quarter)."

On this news, IGT's ordinary share price fell $0.46 per share, or 2.45%, to close at $18.28 per share on August 30, 2022.

