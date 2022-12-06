New Report Highlights Significant Home Care Challenges, Gaps, and Opportunities Amid Growing Demand for Services

Results show a growing recognition of the value of delivering care within the home, as well as a rising demand among patients and family members to reduce fragmentation of home-based services.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. (IHCS), the nation's leading independent home care benefits administrator of home health, durable medical equipment (DME), and home infusion services, has released a new report highlighting the results of an in-depth survey of health plan executives.



The report entitled " Are Health Plans Prepared for Home Care's Rapid Ascent? " details findings from a survey of 47 health plan leaders familiar with their plan's home care offerings. The independent survey was conducted in September 2022 by national healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners .

Results show a growing recognition of the value of delivering healthcare within the home, as well as a rising demand for home-based services among patients and their family members. Ninety-one percent of survey respondents said demand for home care services has risen over the past five years—and they expect that trend to continue. That's consistent with both industry and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' projections.

Additionally, 96% of respondents indicated that home care costs have increased over the past five years, with more than one-quarter saying costs have increased more than 10%.

"Nationally, there continues to be a significant growth in demand for home care services," said Christopher Bradbury, CEO of IHCS. "This is not surprising, given the surging senior population, the popularity of home care, the advances in homecare-related technology and the significantly lower costs of home care services when compared to facility-based care."

Among other key findings in the report:

80% of respondents predicted the increase in home care utilization is permanent.

Only 38% said their organization is performing "very well" when it comes to supporting the home care needs of plan members. While 60% said they do this "moderately well."

Nearly two-thirds say executives meet rarely or occasionally to discuss home care.

75% said reducing the administrative burden of home care is a top benefit of delegating services to a third party. About 50% said improving service coordination is a key benefit.

"With the increasing demand for home care services, health plans are increasingly looking for new approaches to improve timely access to care, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and overall affordability," said Bradbury. "Fortunately, there is significant innovation taking place, not only in home-based quality of care, but also in improving the patient experience and delivering significant savings. Technology, clinical excellence, data insights, deeper care coordination, and value-based arrangements are driving forces around many of the innovative and effective approaches used by health plans."

The full report, " Are Health Plans Prepared for Home Care's Rapid Ascent? " can be found by visiting IHCScorp.com.

Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS), the nation's leading independent home care benefits administrator, offers a value-based, fully integrated home care model for managed care organizations. Our unique model improves care quality and coordination for over 2 million members, while reducing administrative costs by managing key functions such as network development, management, and credentialing, utilization management, and claims. For more information about an integrated home care model, download our position paper , or to learn more about IHCS, please visit ihcscorp.com .

