Thrasio Expands its Leadership Team with Hire of Kunal Thakkar as Chief Supply Chain Officer

The Seasoned Ecommerce/Omnichannel Leader And Former Walmart Executive To Lead Thrasio's Strategy To Revolutionize Its Global Supply Chain Operations

WALPOLE, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. ("Thrasio"), a market-leading next-generation global consumer goods company, today announced that Kunal Thakkar will join the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO). Thakkar brings two decades of experience across global sourcing, procurement, production planning, customer experience, and end-to-end supply chain from a host of companies, most recently the personalized wine subscription service Firstleaf.

Prior to that, Thakkar was at Walmart leading a core strategy, implementation, data science and analytics team that handled supply chain logistics at scale for their international business segment. He previously served as the Head of Global Operations at international etailer Newegg managing end-to-end supply chain for the direct-to-consumer, business-to-business and marketplace business operations. He was instrumental in building the fulfillment service, cross border trade and same day delivery for the company. Starting his career at UPS, he spent five years providing supply chain and logistics solutions for its key customers.

"I am excited to welcome Kunal to Thrasio. His work experience makes him uniquely qualified for Thrasio, but it's his mindset that truly makes him a perfect fit," said CEO Greg Greeley. "Across all of the industries he was in, he has always put the customer first. That focus paired with his proven track record in omni-channel logistics makes him right for Thrasio's next business phase."

"Thrasio has established itself to be #1 in terms of the concept and aggregator model, but now it's time to think through a robust global foundation for supply chain and operations–and that's a challenge I couldn't pass up," said Thakkar. "Our focus will be in creating a superior post-purchase customer experience for our customers in partnership with our global suppliers, transportation partners and third party logistics providers–all while keeping cost optimization and profitability front of mind. I am eager to bring in innovation and digital transformation to help us optimize and develop the infrastructure that can truly support this company's growth.

"Creating strong partnerships with suppliers and vendors is my priority from day one," continues Thakkar. "I look forward to getting to know our business partners over the coming weeks and building long-term relationships."

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers, Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear, and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands. In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was cofounded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein. thrasio.com. How Goods Become Great™

