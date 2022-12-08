Chicago's Navy Pier Beckons Midwest Families This Holiday Season with Region's Largest Indoor Light and Ice-Skating Experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's Navy Pier is celebrating the holiday season with a one-of-a-kind, all ages experience, Light Up The Lake, open to the public through Jan. 7. The region's largest indoor light show boasts more than 600,000 twinkling lights creating whimsical, oversized sculptures, an Alpine skating rink, and new, state-of-the-tech, immersive light displays. Highlights include:

Roseaux – A playfully interactive art installation composed of 12 illuminated reeds that rise multiple stories into the sky, Roseaux invites users to activate the base of the reeds by stepping on sensors, rhythmically propelling a range of vibrant colors up the stem. Alone or in a group, the fun and exciting race begins to give the reeds a single, solid color. The visual parade punctuated by a vibrant soundscape in a perfect synchrony of light and sound creates an energizing sensory experience.

Light Sculptures – Scores of larger-than-life sculptures feature holiday and toy box themes, including a giant Teddy Bear, a deer soaring 25 feet, 60-ft. light tunnel, a more than 40-ft. tree, and even an oversized rubber duckie.

Ice Skating Rink – Guests are invited to come early, stay late, and take a spin on the Alpine ice rink. Guests can bring their own skates, but skates will be available at no extra charge, pending availability. Lockers are also available.

Santa's Village – Kids and adults can jump on the Holiday Train for a ride to Santa's Village and share their holiday wish with Santa Claus. Guests are encouraged to visit the Jolly Olde Post Office where they can mail their letters.

"Stomp Light Activity" – A collection of 100 interactive light discs create an engaging experience for all ages. Interactive LED floor pods instantly change color at the touch.

"Light Memory Game" – Guests engage with interactive light sculptures through their smart phones.

Birch Tree Forest – Guests wind their way through a maze of more than 100 lighted, 8-ft. birch trees. Each right – or wrong – turn provides opportunities for immersive selfies along the way.

Reflecting Pond – The Frozen Pond is a beautiful area for relaxing and reflecting, with a dedicated spectacular photo-op for guests.

Magic Wands – With one tap of their magic wand, guests young and old can create their own color stories inside Light Up The Lake. Guests can search for and interact with 30 different magic objects throughout the event. Wands are not included in the ticket price.

Centennial Wheel – Each ticket includes a ride on Navy Pier's iconic 200-ft. Centennial Wheel, offering 360-degree views of the decorated city and frosty Lake Michigan. Guests can ride during their Light Up The Lake visit, weather permitting. The ticket – an $18 value – is valid through 2023.

Single tickets for Light Up The Lake start at $15 for a child, $27 for an adult, depending on the day. Magic Wands are available for purchase inside the main entrance for a nominal fee. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.navypier.org/light-up-the-lake/.

ABOUT NAVY PIER

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and typically welcoming nearly 9 million annual guests. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016 with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2021, Navy Pier continued to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts—including Sable, a 223-room Hilton hotel, new restaurants and partnerships, and thrilling additions to Pier Park. The Pier is also proud to continue providing free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate, and connect communities across the city and globe.

CONTACT:

Felicia Bolton

FBolton@NavyPier.org

View original content:

SOURCE Navy Pier