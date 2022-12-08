Mixtiles Launches Daydream, the World's First Service for Creating AI-Generated Framed Art, Powered by DALL-E

Company brings generative AI to interior design, enabling their millions of customers to easily decorate homes with personalized, beautiful artwork

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixtiles , a startup innovating the home design space, announced today the release of Daydream , a service powered by OpenAI's DALL-E system that allows consumers to use generative AI to easily create personalized, framed art for their homes. The integration of generative AI into Mixtiles' innovative product design furthers the company's mission to make it easy for people to create homes they love.

Mixtiles offers consumers affordable, easy-to-use home products designed and produced in a seamless and intuitive fashion, including their flagship photo tile product line. Daydream's launch takes the idea of personalized wall art to the next level by harnessing the creative power of the recently released DALL-E API by AI research company OpenAI. With more than three million users generating four million text-to-art images per day, DALL-E is one of the most popular generative AI tools on the internet, and for the first time Mixtiles allows consumers to bring a piece of that experience into their homes.

"Why do people decorate their walls, as they've been doing since humans first lived in caves? After helping millions of customers create walls they love, we know the answer is the desire for self-expression," said Eytan Levit, Co-founder at Mixtiles. "Instead of poring over catalogs to find a piece of art that speaks to you, Daydream allows you to literally create a masterpiece in your own words that reflects your thoughts, your dreams, and your emotions."

Daydream connects DALL-E's text-to-image output with Mixtiles' easy-to-use technology, enabling the creation, framing, and purchase of personalized wall art, all in less than a minute. Customers can input a text description of what they want the artwork to show, and with a single click, Daydream presents them with several styles and variations of the described image to choose from. After selecting an image and accompanying frame style and color, Mixtiles produces the one-of-a-kind piece of art and then ships it for free.

"The integration of DALL-E with Mixtiles' seamless design process opens the potential for users to easily create AI-generated images that reflect their distinctive tastes and style into the real world," said Peter Welinder, VP of Product and Partnerships at OpenAI. "We couldn't be happier to put AI art in the hands and homes of people."

About Mixtiles

Mixtiles is on a mission to help people create homes they love by making design easy, fast, and affordable. The company fuses technology and design to let people make beautiful and intuitive products to create charming and emotionally resonant spaces. Founded in 2016 by Eytan Levit and David Katz, Mixtiles has provided the tools and inspiration for millions of customers to make their homes beautiful and is setting the standard for tech-infused home décor solutions with straightforward software, easy-to-use products, and unbeatable service.

