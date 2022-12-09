BayCare Promotes Leaders to Expanded Roles

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System today announced the promotion of three senior executives to assume more responsibility within the not-for-profit health care organization. The promotions are the first under new CEO and President Stephanie Conners.

Two veteran operations leaders, Lou Galdieri and Kimberly Guy, have been named Co-Chief Operating Officers for the system. Galdieri, former president of Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, had most recently been senior vice president and market leader for Pinellas County, West Pasco, and Winter Haven. Guy, former president of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, had been senior vice president and market leader for Hillsborough, East Pasco and Bartow. The two will work collaboratively to lead the operations, strategic planning and clinical integration of BayCare's 15 hospitals, dozens of ambulatory care locations and behavioral health services.

In addition, Keri Eisenbeis, who was vice president for Government and Community Relations, has been promoted to senior vice president of Corporate Relations and also now serves as Chief of Staff for Conners, who became BayCare's fourth CEO on Nov. 28. Eisenbeis, in her new role, provides strategic support for Conners while also leading BayCare's external affairs with a focus on government relations, strategic communications, community benefit and broader community partnerships.

"As I visited more than 50 BayCare facilities in my first 45 days, I experienced first-hand the impact our extraordinary team has on all we serve," said Conners. "My goal in promoting these established leaders is to elevate their influence as we work together to make BayCare the best place to receive care, the best place to provide care and the best place to work."

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. Its Medicare Advantage insurance, BayCarePlus, is among the region's few 5-star-rated plans and the system is ranked in the top 20 percent by Fortune/Merative. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit www.BayCare.org.

