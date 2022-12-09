Covenant High Plains Surgery Center honored for excellence by earning Aetna Institute of Quality designation for weight loss surgery

Lubbock–area center is the only surgical facility in the region to hold this distinction and one of only six freestanding ambulatory surgery centers in the nation

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center announced today that it has earned the Aetna Institute of Quality designation for its bariatric (weight loss) surgery program.

The Institute of Quality recognition is awarded by Aetna to bariatric surgery centers that have a proven track record of delivering excellent results, measuring many factors such as success rates, complications, readmissions, case volume, and cost-effective care. At this writing, only six freestanding surgery centers in the country hold this distinction.

"We are honored to have earned this designation, which permits us to offer cost-effective, quality care to countless patients covered by Aetna," stated CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado, MBA. "No other hospital or surgery center in the area holds this designation, and although there are hundreds of hospital-based programs around the country, only six freestanding surgery centers have made the cut."

Del Granado credits the tireless dedication to excellent patient care demonstrated by their staff and physicians, adding that "they have been working selflessly to keep patients safe and satisfied during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is a pleasure to see their efforts recognized."

CHPSC has an extensive track record of delivering outstanding care at its two facilities, last year becoming one of only a dozen surgery centers in the nation to achieve Center of Excellence recognition and Blue Distinction® Center designation for bariatric surgery, as well as being the first in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement surgery using the state-of-the-art Stryker Mako® surgical robot and the first in the region to offer DaVinci robotic general surgery. CHPSC has also been recognized twice by Newsweek as the top-ranking surgery center in West Texas and among the top 5% nationwide in America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas. Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, CHPSC was created by the 2015 merger of Covenant SurgiCenter (est. 1986) and High Plains Surgery Center (est. 2006) with National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP). With 14 operating and procedure rooms and more than a hundred physicians on staff, CHPSC offers the latest treatment options in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, interventional pain management, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

