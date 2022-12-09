OHIO'S GAMING COMPANY DEBUTS NEW TV SPOT FOR betJACK SPORTSBOOK APP

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown continues to Ohio's sports betting entrance, JACK Entertainment has upped the ante with a new commercial that speaks directly to the hearts of Ohio's most passionate sports fans. As the only app developed in the state of Ohio for the state of Ohio, betJACK puts the brand's intimate knowledge and understanding of the state's fandom on display.

The commercial – called "It's An Ohio Thing" – replicates the familiar characteristics of three Ohio sports legends. Sports fans will recognize the red sweater and khaki pants of a former college football coach in Columbus; the quirky chicken flap batting stance of Cincinnati's favorite second baseman; and the signature "Silencer" move of the G.O.A.T. from Akron. The spot illustrates the importance of local teams in the daily lives of Ohio residents and introduces betJACK, the only app built in Ohio for Ohio. To view the commercial click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRA2H8AkRxA.

"Ohio is not just a state -- it's a state of mind, a code of conduct, and a badge of honor. For our players, there's an unapologetic hometown pride," said Adam Suliman, Senior Vice President of Sports & Digital Gaming for JACK Entertainment. "We're thrilled betJACK is the only sportsbook app with real insight into the Buckeye state."

The betJACK app offers a variety of betting options from spreads, money lines, over/unders, parlays, and same-game parlays, plus in-game betting. betJACK users can access dozens of how-to guides that provide simple explanations of betting options for players who want to start betting quickly and experience exclusive features only offered by betJACK including analytics and insights focused on users betting behavior, virtual trophies based on specific wagers, and custom challenges.

Even more important to Ohio bettors, betJACK leverages deep knowledge of the Buckeye State to customize a sportsbook for local sports fans. Players enjoy hometown news, game time information and promotions crafted especially for Ohio.

The betJACK sports wagering platform is available for download -- in desktop and mobile versions -- on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching betJACK. To learn more about the betJACK brand, visit betjack.com.

