ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES CRUMMACK HUSEBY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC. A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crummack Huseby Property Management, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Orange County Register Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has contributed their commitment and dedication; thanks to them, we have achieved Top Workplace status in Orange County," said Co-Founder Sandy Huseby.

Co-Founder Margo Crummack added, "It is humbling that this recognition was based on feedback from members of our team, a testament to how devoted we all are to helping each other succeed."

Crummack Huseby Property Management, Inc., based in Lake Forest, California, manages diverse HOAs and master-planned communities in Southern California. Through their collaborative and customized approach, they have added value to communities by working with HOAs, homebuilders, and land developers. Crummack Huseby's personalized philosophy of community management has allowed them to successfully discover and develop one-of-a-kind programs for new and existing communities. They offer professional business planning, governance, community management, financial-only management, planning and forecasting services for community associations throughout California. Founders Sandy Huseby and Margo Crummack each have more than 30 years of experience in Common Interest Development (CID) Management. Crummack Huseby is a certified AAMC® company, highlighting its focus and commitment to delivering total customer satisfaction. Crummack Huseby Property Management Inc. invites you to experience their custom-tailored service's and opens the door for a mutually beneficial relationship with your community. Discover what sets them apart as they invest in understanding your unique needs to build an exceptional future together. For more information, call 949-367-9430 or email info@ch-pm.com.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into valuable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of cultural research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

