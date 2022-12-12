Physicians for Civil Defense Says Knowledge Is the Best Disaster Insurance

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While every type of disaster involves its own challenges, certain basics remain the same, states Physicians for Civil Defense in the latest issue of Civil Defense Perspectives. Simple basic preparations, along with knowledge of what to do, can prevent untold numbers of casualties.

"Basic human needs and the laws of physics do not change," states Physicians for Civil Defense president Jane M. Orient, M.D.

"The federal government produced the national survival plan for the most unthinkable hazard in a 1979 book originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Nuclear War Survival Skills by Cresson Kearny," she states. "It can be downloaded free from oism.org/nwss."

Topics covered in the book include: water purification, sanitation, emergency lighting, affordable food storage, fires and carbon monoxide, ventilation, improvised winter clothing, and minimum pre-crisis preparations. This information is vital in all types of disasters, including power failures.

"The first 35 pages contains facts about nuclear weapons effects and protective measures. Reading that could prevent many unnecessary casualties," Dr. Orient said.

The newsletter notes that emergency management departments at all levels of government are focused on post-disaster response—not preparedness.

"The response to news reports or rumors about the prospect of the unthinkable is not to panic but to have a simple, affordable insurance plan," Dr. Orient states. "As with all insurance, you hope you never have to use it."

Physicians for Civil Defense provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

